Griffin Melton had all the right stuff on Friday for the Worth County Rams, allowing zero runs and besting Immokalee by a score of 10-0.
The Rams secured the victory thanks to eight runs in the fifth inning. Rams' batters contributing to the big inning included Gabe Burger, Bryce Graddy, Bailey Coker, Worth Smith, Melton, and Cason King, all driving in runs in the frame. The Rams put the pressure on with singles by Burger, Coker, Smith, and King, a walk by Graddy, and a double by Jeremiah Reddell.
Melton was the winning pitcher for Worth County. He allowed three hits and zero runs over six innings, striking out seven.
K Krimaldo took the loss for Immokalee. He went four innings, allowing one run on four hits, striking out three and walking one.
The Rams racked up 12 hits in the game. King, Burger, and Coker each had multiple hits for WC Rams. Coker, Burger, and King all had two hits to lead WC Rams.
Alviar led Immokalee with two hits in three at bats.
Worth County is now 5-0 on the season and were playing Thomas Central Saturday afternoon in Thomasville. The Rams will play in Nashville Monday against Berrien County and then host Berrien County Wednesday in Sylvester.
Lee County 2 Thomasville 0
Lee County won a pitchers dual Thursday evening, beating Thomasville 2-0. Hill Corley threw six innings for the Trojans giving up two hits, no runs, and five strikeouts. Chandler Cannon pitched the seventh inning for the save. Thomasville's Jaylen Jones threw five and two-thirds innings striking out ten and giving up two runs on three hits. Seth Nelson doubled with two outs in the bottom of the sixth. Luke Addison followed that with a perfectly placed double that fell in between the shorthstop, third baseman, and left fielder scoring Nelson. Pinch hitter Flint Davis then singled to right scoring Addison.
Lee County 8 Pike County 4
The Trojans scored four runs in the top of the seventh Friday in Zebulon to break open a tied game and beat Pike County 8-4. The win moves the Trojan record to 7-1 on the year.
Smith Pinson started the game and pitched the first five innings. He gave up two earned runs on three hits. He struck out 10 batters. Luke Powell came on in relief and pitched the sixth and seventh innings for the Trojans, giving up no runs or hits, and striking out two.
Pinson also knocked in two runs for the Trojans with a double. Kyle Cloud also batted in two runs and others earning RBIs on the day included Cooper Ray, Luke Addison,Hill Corley and Seth Nelson.
The Trojans will play at Thomas Central on Tuesday. The next home game for Lee County will be March 10th when Tift County comes to town.
