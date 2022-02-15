urgent Worth County opens baseball season with win over Pelham From Staff Reports Feb 15, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Worth County logo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SYLVESTER — Worth County opened baseball season with a 5-4 win over Pelham on Monday. Owen Hancock was the winning pitcher, while Chip Cooper earned the save. Cooper also had a homer. Recommended for you +105 PHOTOS: 2022 Winter Olympics, Skiing, Hockey Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Baseball Season Baseball Sport Owen Hancock Cooper Sylvester Worth County Pelham Win Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Sports Newsletter Get the Sports headlines from the Albany Herald delivered daily to your email. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists More Sports Sports urgent Worth County opens baseball season with win over Pelham From Staff Reports 1 hr ago 0 +105 Sports PHOTOS: 2022 Winter Olympics, Skiing, Hockey 2 hrs ago 0 Sportsxchange Virginia Tech clamps down on defense to beat rival Virginia Field Level Media 4 hrs ago 0 Sportsxchange Kyler Murray breaks silence on rumored Cardinals feud Field Level Media 5 hrs ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Videos Latest News Worth County opens baseball season with win over Pelham Louisiana man jailed for 44 years on rape charges is freed as prosecutor dismisses charges after judge calls for new trial Man charged after allegedly stealing dinosaur claw from Arizona gem show A pastor baptized people for decades using one wrong word. Now those are all considered invalid » More News Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesHice, Nguyen lead battle for bucks in race for Georgia secretary of stateGeorgia Senate approves law enforcement tax creditHarris siblings star in Deerfield-Windsor basketball splitDougherty boys roll into Region 1-AAAA semifinals‘It saved my life:’ Anchorage looks to expand nearly 70-year-old treatment program to womenPhoebe staff touched by generosity, support of communityMonroe, Westover advance to Region 1-AAAA boys basketball finalsKicked out: Georgia families say they are not wantedRandall Donald Moree50 years of love Images Videos CollectionsHOT JOBS: These five careers are sizzling in southwest GeorgiaPHOTOS: Deerfield-Windsor vs. First Presbyterian BasketballPHOTOS: Region 1-AAAA Boys Basketball SemifinalsPHOTOS: Dougherty, Monroe Girls Basketball, Region 1-AAAA SemifinalsPHOTOS: Public workshop on downtown Albany master plan attracts crowdGET OUT THERE: 5 things to do in southwest Georgia this weekend, Feb. 11-13PHOTOS: Fort Valley State at Albany State University women's basketball and homecomingPHOTOS: The Road Map to Law School - Meet the Lawyers at Albany State UniversityHow the ‘Great Resignation’ has impacted 10 industriesThese 10 cities will pay you to move Newspaper Ads Online Poll POLL: Did you enjoy the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show? This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting. You voted: Yes. I thought it was the best or one of the best halftime shows I've seen. I thought it was entertaining but I don't think it was one of the better halftime shows I've seen. I really didn't care for it. I didn't watch the halftime show. There was a halftime show? Vote View Results Back
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.