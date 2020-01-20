The Worth County Rams dug themselves a big first half hole and fought furiously to come back in the second half but fell to the Greenville Patriots 68-59 Monday in the second game of the MLK Classic at Monroe High School.
Greenville poured in 41 first half points, leading 41-18 at the half, using a tenacious defense that gave the Patriots several easy baskets. The Rams got their offense going in the third quarter when senior shooting guard Keonte Moore drilled three straight three-pointers to close the gap to15 points at 45-30. The Rams put in four more points into the basket on two turnovers, and after Michael Jones put the ball into the basket the gap was only 11 at 45-34.
Both teams went on short scoring runs in the final period as the Patriots would pull out to a 15-point lead and then the Rams would rally back, closing the gap to nine points when Jordan Curry drilled a three. Nine points was as close as the Rams could get, however, as the Patriots held on for the win.
The Rams were without senior Elijah Smith for Monday’s game, but Moore and Tay’Shawn Shipp led the Rams with 12 points each. Jordan Curry added 11 points – all during that third quarter rally.
The loss drops the Rams to 4-13 on the year and will host the Cook Hornets in Sylvester Tuesday night. The girls’ game will tip-off at 6 p.m. in Sylvester.
Greenville is now 8-11 on the year.
