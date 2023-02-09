Worth County Rams shutout Monroe, 12-0 with combined no-hitter

Worth County senior Chip Cooper (3) runs past Worth County head coach Will Smith after belting a two-run homer during the first inning of Thursday's game in Sylvester. The Rams shutout Monroe 12-0.

 Joe Whitfield

SYLVESTER - Nine pitches, nine strikes, three outs. That is how the game started Thursday afternoon at Pope Park in Syvester for Worth County right-hander Owen Hancock and the Worth County Rams shutout visiting Monroe 12-0 with a combined no-hitter of Fletcher and Lalan Ellis.

"Our pitchers were really pounding the zone," said Worth County head coach Will Smith. "That's what you want to see. The first game of the season and the pitching is right there."

