Worth County Rams shutout Monroe, 12-0 with combined no-hitter

SYLVESTER - Nine pitches, nine strikes, three outs. That is how the game started Thursday afternoon at Pope Park in Syvester for Worth County right-hander Owen Hancock and the Worth County Rams shutout visiting Monroe 12-0 with a combined no-hitter of Fletcher and Lalan Ellis.
"Our pitchers were really pounding the zone," said Worth County head coach Will Smith. "That's what you want to see. The first game of the season and the pitching is right there."
Hancock pitched two innings and faced seven batters - striking out six and walking one. Ellis pitched two innings and faced seven batters with two strikeouts and two more that would have been strikeouts but the third strike was dropped.
After Hancock stuck out the side in the top of the first, the Rams put nine runs across the plate with six hits and a couple of walks. The big hit was a two-run homer from senior center fielder Chip Cooper.
"Cody Garwood set the bar for us with the first batter and then Chip came up with the big hit," said Smith. "We stayed back at the plate today and got some good hits. Their shortstop (Bradyn) Chamberlain, made some really nice plays and got some outs to save another big inning."
All of the Rams on the team saw action and went to the plate at least once.
"You don't get the opportunity to get everybody into the ball game very often," said Smith. "I was excited to be able to do that and give these guys some game experience. You never know when somebody will have to step up because of an injury or something else."
The Rams are scheduled to host Baconton Charter (2-0) Monday afternoon at Pope Park in Sylvester at 5:30, but the weekend weather forecast is something Smith and the Rams are watching closely.