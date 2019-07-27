The Worth County Rams haven’t had a winning record on the football field recently, but head coach Frankie Carroll believes this could a big turn-around year for the Rams. About 75 young men have been working out all summer and putting in work to help turn things around for the Rams, yet one of the biggest challenges Carroll and the Rams face is their mindset.
“It is amazing how much of this game is mental,” Carroll said after practice earlier this week. “Last year we found ways to lose, so we have got to find ways to change that mindset. Once you start losing it gets in your head and that is one thing we are working on.”
While he is making efforts to help the Rams mentally, he is also putting the players through the physical work needed as well. The Rams have been working in the weight room and camps throughout the off season and Carroll likes what he is seeing.
“The results will show. We will be successful this season,” Carroll said. “These guys have worked really hard during the offseason and now this summer. 1We have had five or six quarterback camps and we have had help with our receivers. The kids have really responded well to what we have been trying to do.”
The quarterback camps, the receiver work and the passing game in general is one of the main focus points for the Rams because Carroll says the team must get better at passing the ball. Worth County has competed in organized team activities against Jeff Davis, Toombs County and Mitchell County. With the 7 on 7s Carroll is seeing improvement.
“We have some really good kids,” he said. “They deserve to be successful, so we are working to put them in position to be successful. We have a bunch of very young players and we are doing things a little bit differently on offense.”
The offense will be led by junior quarterback Jordan Curry, who Carroll called the thermostat of the team. Curry played as a sophomore last year and looks to be stronger this season. Curry said he is an excellent runner and is getting better with the passing game. The coach said it is likely to see Curry run out of the pocket with sprint out action and play action because the offensive line is not as large as many of the opposing teams.
“We don’t have a lot size and we are very inexperienced,” Carroll said. “But a lot of times you can overcome those things with the ‘want to.’”
Carroll and the Rams will also be counting on wide receiver Tayshaun Shipp and senior running back David Witcher to help carry the offense and put points on the board for Worth County.
Shipp will also be a leader on the defense at safety for the Rams, while looking for sophomore defensive end Kalyan Wilburn and outside linebacker Aaron Brown to help stop opponents before they get to the secondary.
The coaching staff from last season is back for the Rams, but two new additions have been added. Zane Dill is the new receivers coach and Jeffrey Sprunger has taken over as the offensive line coach.
The Rams don’t have an easy schedule and will get their first test with a scrimmage against defending state champion Irwin County on August 16 in Sylvester. The regular season opens at home against Turner County, but they will also face tough road games against Thomas Central in Thomasville, 7A powerhouse Tift County in Tifton, and Rutland in Macon. The Rams have seven non-conference games before region play begins October 18 when the Cook County Hornets come to town. The following week they will travel to Cordele to face always strong Crisp County before ending the season at home against Monroe of Albany.