SYLVESTER - Worth County senior post player Alexis Hall scored only six points, but she dominated the paint blocking shot after shot and pulling down numerous rebounds to help her team take a 36-32 win over Monroe Friday night in Sylvester.
The Lady Rams (10-4, 3-0) used full-court pressure to start the game to create Monroe turnovers, and Kaniya Bryant and Kenady Smith drilled first quarter threes to build an early 17-6 lead. The Worth County defense held Monroe (7-7, 1-1) to only four points in the second quarter - one basket and two free throws by Saniyah Graham to lead 23-10 at the half.
Worth County stretched the lead to 29-12 in the third quarter before Jordan Elder drilled a three and then scored three more on a basket and free throw as the Lady Tornadoes started their second half rally. Monroe outscored Worth 11-2 to close the quarter and pulled to within eight at 31-23. In the third quarter the Lady Rams were whistled for eight fouls compared to Monroe’s one and the Lady Tornadoes scored five of their 13 third quarter points on free throws.
Monroe's offensive comeback continued late in the game, but time after time when it looked as though Monroe would score, Hall slapped the ball away time and time again. And when Monroe did get a shot off, Hall was there to pull down the rebound.The two teams went back and forth in the final period as the Lady Rams answered every time the Lady Tornadoes scored, until the buzzer when Monroe’s Kenzia Williams hit a long three-pointer at the buzzer to close the final gap to four points.
“We can’t come out so flat and nonchalant,” said Monroe head coach Jennifer Acree. “We dug ourselves a big hole in the first half, but we didn’t quit fighting. We will continue to work to get better each game.”
Kenady Smith led the Lady Rams with 12 points and Kaniya Bryant added eight.
Monroe was led by Jordan Elder and Marnell Davis with nine points each.
Worth County will host Crisp County Tuesday night while Monroe will travel to Adel to take on Cook.Monroe will get another shot at Worth County next Friday night when they host the Lady Rams in Albany.
