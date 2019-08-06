The Worth County Lady Rams will be looking for another trip to the Elite 8 or beyond this season when they open their season Thursday at home against the Lee County Lady Trojans.
Worth County started off slow last season but got hot at the end of the year and pushed all the way to Columbus for an elite eight performance despite a 10-17 record. Head coach Kaleb Hathcock, a hometown product who is in his sixth season as the Lady Rams’ head coach, believes his young team will be able to compete.
The Lady Rams lost five seniors from last year, on a team that was considered a rebuilding year, after losing four seniors that earned college scholarships the previous season.
“We’re heavy with freshmen and sophomores,” Hathcock said Monday afternoon. “But those sophomores were freshmen last year when they came up big toward the end of the year last season.”
The team may be young, but they know what is expected at Worth County and they are determined to fulfill the expectations.
“We are excited,” Hathcock said. “We are excited about the future. These girls know the tradition before them and the success that we have had. They want to uphold that tradition and they came out here to compete. Right now, we are focused on being more consistent at the plate and being more consistent with fundamentals. We have to finish more games this year.”
Fortunately for Hathcock and the Rams pitching is one of the biggest keys in high school softball and that is where the Lady Rams will excel this year. The Lady Rams will depend on a pair of juniors named Brooke to lead the way. Brooke Hall and Brooke Zinker will handle will be on the mound for Worth County and the Lady Rams also have a strong catcher behind the plate – Morgan Faulk.
“Everything goes through that pitching circle,” the coach said. “And we feel good about our people there.”
The Lady Rams won’t have an easy schedule. The schedule is loaded with teams that excel in larger classifications such as Lee County, Tift County, Lowndes, Colquitt County and Bainbridge. Then add the region opponents such as defending champion Crisp County and always tough Cook County and the Lady Rams will have plenty of challenges in front of them.
“We want to play the best,” Hathcock said. “And there is good softball down here in south Georgia. That is one reason we do well when it comes to playoff time.”
As far as the region goes, both Crisp and Cook have most of their players back from a year ago. Crisp took first in the region, Cook second. Both Cook and Worth made it to the elite 8 last year, while Crisp and Worth made it to the Elite 8 the previous year.
First pitch for Thursday’s game in Sylvester is set for 6 p.m. The softball field is located behind Worth County Middle School.
A photo gallery from Monday’s practice is on albanyherald.com. Game shots will be posted there as well from Thursday’s game. pushing