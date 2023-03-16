SYLVESTER - An action-filled doubleheader at Pope Park Thursday evening ended with each school leaving with a region win and a region loss.
Worth County's Chip Cooper hit a solo home run in the fifth inning and then doubled in the sixth to help the Rams come from behind and beat Fitzgerald 10-9 in game one of a Thursday doubleheader. The Purple Hurricanes survived a late charge from the Rams to leave Sylvester with a 12-8 win in game two. The Rams are now 8-6 on the season and 3-3 in region play. Fitzgerald is 7-7 overall and 2-1 in the region.
In the afternoon's first game, Fitzgerald scored seven runs in the top of the fifth inning to take an 8-3 lead. The Rams responded in the bottom of the seventh with four runs, including Cooper's massive solo shot over the left-field fence.
After Cooper's homerun, Fitzgerald pitcher Dustin Williamson walked the bases loaded and Luke Rogers hit a ground ball to score one run. Avery Kilcrease followed with a double to left that scored the other two Worth County Runs.
Fitzgerald added a run in the top of the sixth but the Rams got the lead in the bottom of the inning. Cody Garwood opened the inning with a single to center and Patrick Weaver reached on an error by the shortstop. Fitzgerald brought in a new pitcher to face Cooper and Cooper smacked the ball to left field to score another run. One out later, Owen Fletcher lined a ball out to left field that scored Weaver and Cooper for the game-winning hit.
Worth County head coach Will Smith brought Lalan Ellis in to pitch the seventh and after a ground out for the first batter, Ellis ended the game with consecutive strikeouts.
Cooper had four hits in four at-bats in game one. He scored three runs and knocked in two. Garwood and Fletcher each had two hits and Fletcher led the team with three RBI.
Fitzgerald built a big lead in game two, leading 9-2 after six runs crossed the plate in the top of the fifth. Worth County got one back in the bottom of the inning before Fitzgerald scored again. The Rams then scored five runs in the sixth to trail 10-8 heading into the final inning.
Coy Etheridge smacked a hard ground ball to left for a bases-loaded double that scored three runs to get the sixth-inning rally going. After a pitching change, Owen Fletcher singled to right to score Etheridge to make the score 10-8.
The Hurricanes added two insurance runs in the top of the seventh to make it 12-8. Fitzgerald's Ryan Smith pitched the seventh for the Hurricanes and quickly got two outs on just eight pitches. Parker Weaver then reached on a dropped third strike and went to third on a pop fly by Cooper that was dropped by the Hurricanes. Etheridge grounded out to third to end the late rally hopes for the Rams.
However, Etheridge was the big hitter for the Rams in game two. He smacked three hits and knocked in four runs in game two. Fletcher had two hits and two RBI in game two.
After ending game one with a save on the mound, Ellis started game two. He pitched four innings and allowed four hits. He gave up six runs, three of which were earned. He walked three and struck out four. Avery Kilcrease, Chip Cooper, and Caden Emerson finished the game on the mound.
The Rams will be back at Pope Park for a 5:30 game against Cook on Tuesday.
On Sunday, it was time for our clocks to "spring forward," lessening the night's sleep by one hour. While it may not seem too significant, Daylight Saving Time can definitely throw everyone for a loop. How do you handle it?