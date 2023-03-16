031923_ABH_Worth_County

The Worth County Rams celebrate with Chip Cooper (3) after the senior center fielder belted a homerun over the left field fence in the fifth inning of game one in Thursday's doubleheader.

 Joe Whitfield

SYLVESTER - An action-filled doubleheader at Pope Park Thursday evening ended with each school leaving with a region win and a region loss.

Worth County's Chip Cooper hit a solo home run in the fifth inning and then doubled in the sixth to help the Rams come from behind and beat Fitzgerald 10-9 in game one of a Thursday doubleheader. The Purple Hurricanes survived a late charge from the Rams to leave Sylvester with a 12-8 win in game two. The Rams are now 8-6 on the season and 3-3 in region play. Fitzgerald is 7-7 overall and 2-1 in the region.

