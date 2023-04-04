Parker Weaver

Worth County senior Parker Weaver dives back to first base on a pick-off attempt during Tuesday's game against Dodge County. Weaver had a single and scored two runs to help the Rams win 8-2.

SYLVESTER - The Worth County Rams baseball team took a big step in securing a spot in the playoffs Tuesday with an 8-2 win over Dodge County Tuesday evening at Pope Park in Sylvester. The Rams and the Indians will play a doubleheader Thursday in Eastman. The games had been scheduled for Friday but were moved to Thursday at 4 p.m. because of the weather forecast.

"This was big for us," said head coach Will Smith. "This doesn't guarantee us a spot in the playoffs but it sure gives us a good step in that direction."

