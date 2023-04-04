SYLVESTER - The Worth County Rams baseball team took a big step in securing a spot in the playoffs Tuesday with an 8-2 win over Dodge County Tuesday evening at Pope Park in Sylvester. The Rams and the Indians will play a doubleheader Thursday in Eastman. The games had been scheduled for Friday but were moved to Thursday at 4 p.m. because of the weather forecast.
"This was big for us," said head coach Will Smith. "This doesn't guarantee us a spot in the playoffs but it sure gives us a good step in that direction."
The win moves the Rams to 14-7 overall, keeping Worth County in third place in the region with a 9-4 record. No. 3-ranked Jeff Davis is on top of the region with Fitzgerald in second. Cook is fourth and Dodge County is fifth. After Thursday's doubleheader in Eastman, the Rams have only three region games remaining - against Jeff Davis.
"This is one of the toughest baseball regions in Class AA," said Smith. "If you get behind, it is just too difficult to get back in. So I'm really proud of our guys today. They bounced back after Dodge scored first. If we hadn't responded as we did in the first inning, it might have been a very different ball game."
Worth County pitcher Lalan Ellis started the game on the mound for the Rams and hit a batter that eventually scored to give Dodge County a 1-0 lead.
The Rams responded in the bottom of the first when Parker Weaver walked and moved to third on a single from Chip Cooper. Weaver scored on a passed ball and Cooper scored on a single from Owen Fletcher.
The Rams added single runs in the third and fourth innings, then broke the game open with four runs in the bottom of the fifth.
Avery Kilcrease opened the bottom of the fifth with a line-drive single to left before Ellis smacked a hard ground ball to second that was mishandled. Kilcrease went to third and Ellis was safe at first. Christian McDonald laid down a near-perfect bunt for a squeeze play and Kilcrease raced home. McDonald was safe at first and Clint Bragg, a pinch-runner for Ellis, raced to third. Cody Garwood put down another near-perfect bunt and Bragg raced home but was ruled out, even though the catcher was on the back side of the plate.
"The umpire said Bragg didn't touch the plate," Smith said. "He beat the throw but the umpire said he stood up and never hit the plate, that is why he was out."
Even so, the Rams added three more runs in the inning and led 8-1 heading into the sixth.
Ellis took the win on the mound for the Rams with six strong innings of work After struggling early and giving up one run in the first, he didn't allow any more runs. He gave up five hits, walked three, and struck out six. Fletcher pitched the seventh in relief.
"I wasn't planning on keeping Lalan out there that long," said Smith. "I was hoping to be able to keep his pitch count at 60 and be able to have him available if needed later in the week but his pitch count hit 60 in the third inning. His pitches were good but we just didn't get the calls. I didn't want to take the risk of burning another pitcher for later in the week so I told Lalan this was his game."