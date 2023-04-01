...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia...
Flint River at Albany affecting Dougherty County.
For the Flint River...including Albany, Newton (SR 37), Bainbridge
(US 27)...Minor flooding is forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON TO EARLY
MONDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Flint River at Albany.
* WHEN...From Sunday afternoon to early Monday morning.
* IMPACTS...At 26.0 feet, Minor flooding begins.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 PM EDT Friday the stage was 19.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 26.0
feet early Sunday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 26.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
26.1 feet on 02/26/1979.
Worth County's Luke Smith slides into third base with a steal during game one of Friday's doubleheader at Pope Park in Sylvester. The Rams took two big region wins over Sumter County, 10-0 and 15-1.
SYLVESTER — The Worth County Rams won two games with five-inning run rules over visiting Sumter County Friday afternoon to improve their season record 13-7 overall and 8-4 in the region. The Rams took game one 10-0 and game two 15-1.
Ole Miss commit Owen Fletcher controlled the mound for game one and pitched a two-hit shutout. The Rams belted 10 hits including home runs from Parker Weaver and Luke Rogers to beat the Panthers 10-0. Avery Kilcrease smacked three hits -including a double and a triple and scored three runs. Luke Smith got the ball rolling with a double that went over the left fielder's jumping hands in the second and then stole third base.
Sumter County led 1-0 after the top of the third inning in game one but Worth County responded with seven runs in the bottom of the third and eight more in the bottom of the fourth to win game two 15-1.
Chip Cooper smacked two home runs and Parker Weaver hit another as the Rams battered Panther pitching with 13 hits in the game. Cody Garwood led with three hits including a triple..
Cooper started the game on the mound and pitched two and two-thirds innings. He gave up two hits and one earned run. He walked four and struck out four. Kilcrease finished the game on the mound. He allowed no hits, walked one and struck out six.
The Rams will host region foe Dodge County Tuesday at Pope Park. Game time is set for 5:30 p.m.