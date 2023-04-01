luke_slide 1.jpg

Worth County's Luke Smith slides into third base with a steal during game one of Friday's doubleheader at Pope Park in Sylvester. The Rams took two big region wins over Sumter County, 10-0 and 15-1.

SYLVESTER — The Worth County Rams won two games with five-inning run rules over visiting Sumter County Friday afternoon to improve their season record 13-7 overall and 8-4 in the region. The Rams took game one 10-0 and game two 15-1.

Ole Miss commit Owen Fletcher controlled the mound for game one and pitched a two-hit shutout. The Rams belted 10 hits including home runs from Parker Weaver and Luke Rogers to beat the Panthers 10-0. Avery Kilcrease smacked three hits -including a double and a triple and scored three runs. Luke Smith got the ball rolling with a double that went over the left fielder's jumping hands in the second and then stole third base.

