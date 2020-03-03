Worth County’s Jack Fletcher pitched six strong innings and the Rams belted 10 hits Monday in Nashville to give the Worth County Rams their seventh win of the young season in an 8-4 decision. The Rams remain unbeaten at 7-0 and are hoping to get Tuesday’s game in before the expected rain arrives.
Fletcher, Cason King and Jeremiah Reddell each had two hits to lead the Worth County attack.
Fletcher pitched six innings, giving up two runs on five hits and striking out eight batters. Bailey Coker pitched the seventh inning in relief.
