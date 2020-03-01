Worth County's Jeremiah Reddell pitched a complete game Saturday to lead the Rams to a 2-1 win over Thomas County Central in Thomasville and improve their record to a 6-0.
Reddell pitched seven innings, giving up one run on five hits and striking out seven in a pitcher’s duel with Thomas County Central’s Griffin Taylor who took the loss on the mound.
The Rams scored first when Bailey Coker grounded out in the second inning and knocked in a run.
Bryce Graddy, Reddell, Jack Fletcher, and Worth Smith each recorded one hit to lead Worth County.
The Rams will travel to Nashville to face the Berrien Rebels (1-6) Monday evening at 6:30 and then host the Rebels in Sylvester Wednesday with first pitch set for 6:30 as well.
