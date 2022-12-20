Worth County wins two in Deerfield-Windsor Christmas Classic

ALBANY - The Worth County Rams and Lady Rams took wins Monday in the Deerfield-Windsor Classic over the Westwood Wildcats and Lady Cats. The Rams beat the Wildcats 60-33 while the Lady Rams held off a late surge from Westwood to win 43-37.
The Rams led 12-4 after the first quarter but technical fouls put the Wildcats on the free-throw line and Westwood closed the gap to just 14-10 early in the second. The Rams got rolling again, however, with a three from JJ Lamar who followed that up with a slam a few minutes later to put Worth ahead 23-11. The Rams led 31-16 at the half and were never threatened in the second half.
Sherman Smith led the scoring for the Rams with 14 points, Naheem Barber added 13, Lamar put in 10, and Grant Juster added nine for the winners.
Karson Barwick and Sam Summerlin each scored 10 to lead the Wildcats.
The girl's game was tighter but the Lady Rams held a slight lead most of the way. Worth County pushed out to a seven-point advantage in the fourth quarter until Hannah Glass hit her second three of the quarter to cut the lead to just two points. Just as Westwood was looking for the comeback, Worth County's Shyanne Bolden hit an underhanded lay-up to push Worth County ahead by four and the Lady Rams held on for the win.
Khalonee Bender led Worth County with nine points and Mariah Green added nine.
Glass led the Lady Cats with 16 points, followed by Sarah Sheffield with 10 and Emily Childress with seven.