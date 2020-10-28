Worth County’s Conner Mullen won the individual title in the Region 1-AA cross country meet in Thomasville on Tuesday.
The sophomore won in 18 minutes, 58 seconds, well ahead of runner-up Tai Carter of Berrien (19:44).
Worth freshman Eyan Zupko took fourth in 20:19, helping his team to fifth overall with 91 points. Luke Paramore (25th, 23:17), David Singletary (30th, 24:10) and Clarence Griffin (31st, 24:18) rounded out the scoring for Worth.
Both Mullen and Zupko qualified for the state championships in Carrollton with their high finishes.
The Worth girls finished third in the team standings and qualified for state led by third-place finisher Ana Resendez (24:06) and eighth-place finisher Alexia Sokolowski (27:13). Those two runners, both freshmen, were backed up by Bralyn Griffis (16th, 28:41), Abby Barfield (17th, 28:45) and Drew Fitzgerald (29th, 33:27).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.