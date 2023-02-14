Worth County's Drake Jones pitches two-hit shutout for 1-0 win

Worth County's Drake Jones threw 92 pitches Monday with 61 being strikes to help the Rams defeat Baconton Charter 1-0 Tuesday at Pope Park in Sylvester.

 Joe Whitfield

SYLVESTER - Worth County sophomore pitcher Drake Jones pitched a complete game two-hitter Tuesday night and the Rams survived a big base-running snafu and edged Bacotnon Charter 1-0 at Pope Park in Sylvester.

Jones gave up only two hits, walked one, and struck out six, pitching all six innings. He threw 92 pitches and 61 of them were strikes.

Tags