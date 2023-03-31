...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia...
Flint River at Albany affecting Dougherty County.
For the Flint River...including Albany, Newton (SR 37), Bainbridge
(US 27)...Minor flooding is forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued tonight.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON TO EARLY
MONDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Flint River at Albany.
* WHEN...From Sunday afternoon to early Monday morning.
* IMPACTS...At 26.0 feet, Minor flooding begins.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 AM EDT Friday the stage was 15.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 26.0
feet early Sunday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 26.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
26.1 feet on 02/26/1979.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. - The Atlanta Falcons have signed wide receiver Scotty Miller to a one-year contract.
Miller was originally selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the sixth round (208th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Bowling Green. The 25-year-old receiver recorded 74 receptions for 924 yards (12.5 avg.) and four touchdowns in four seasons for the Buccaneers. He also had eight carries for 81 yards and one touchdown, one kickoff return for 19 yards and a special teams fumble recovery in 50 games (eight starts) for Tampa Bay.
The Barrington, Ill., native tallied 23 receptions for 185 receiving yards and eight rushing yards on one carry for Tampa Bay in 2022.