Falcons Sign Bucs Ex WR Scotty Miller; 2023 Starter?

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. - The Atlanta Falcons have signed wide receiver Scotty Miller to a one-year contract. 

Miller was originally selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the sixth round (208th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Bowling Green. The 25-year-old receiver recorded 74 receptions for 924 yards (12.5 avg.) and four touchdowns in four seasons for the Buccaneers. He also had eight carries for 81 yards and one touchdown, one kickoff return for 19 yards and a special teams fumble recovery in 50 games (eight starts) for Tampa Bay.

