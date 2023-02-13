Lee County’s Weston Bryan made Trojan wrestling history Saturday. So too did Delialah Betances a day earlier.
The two are among eight Lee County wrestlers who qualified for this week’s GHSA Class AAAAAA State Traditional Wrestling Championships at the Macon Centreplex, but both added a little extra history to their achievements.
Bryan won the 215-pound weight class competition at the Class 6A, Section A Tournament at Johns Creek High School to earn a state tournament spot. In doing so, the Trojan sophomore matched his father, Jeff, as a state tournament qualifier. Jeff Bryan reached state in 1990, finishing in third place. The two are the first father/son tandem in Lee County wrestling history to both qualify for state.
Betances, one of three girl members at Lee County, became the first Trojan female to qualify for the all-classification GHSA Girls State Championships, now in its fourth year. Betances won the 110-pound weight class division at the Section 1 Tournament at Upson-Lee High School on Friday. The freshman dominated the competition, winning her first three matches by falls before earning a 16-0 tech fall victory in the championship over North Paulding’s Olivia D’Arienzo.
Also qualifying for the state tournament for Lee County were Karol Olalde (106-pound weight class), Alex Tabb (113), Riley Brewer (132), Davis Chatman (157), Aiden Chilson (165) and Dominic Vigil (285).
All eight Trojan wrestlers are bidding to become Lee County’s first individual state champion since James Monteiro (285 weight class) in 2017.
The boys AAAAAA meet starts on Thursday and concludes with championship matches Friday night, likely around 6-7 p.m. The girls state meet starts Friday at 11 a.m. and has its championship matches on Saturday around 1-2 p.m.
Tabb, a junior, along with Riley and Chilson, a pair of seniors, are making a third straight trip to the state tournament and are also attempting to tie the school record for most individual top-five state finishes (3) with last year’s senior Drake McMinn. Olalde, a sophomore, and Chatman, a senior, are returning for a second straight year while Virgil, a sophomore, is making a first state tournament appearance.
Five of the Trojans enter the state meet after earning section titles last week, including Bryan and Betances. Oladle, Brewer and Chilson also won titles. Tabb finished third in his class, while Chatman and Vigil placed fourth in their respective divisions.
As a team, Lee County had the most champions (4) and top four finishers (7) at the section meet, which was a non-scoring event. The Trojans tied for the fifth-most qualifiers from the section.
Olalde went 4-0 at the section to win at 106 pounds. He took the section title with a 4-2 decision over Creekview’s Cole Warren.
Brewer finished 3-0 after a bye to win his 132-pound title. The senior earned the top spot by rallying from 5-1 down to take a 6-5 win over previous unbeaten Josh Sanders of Sprayberry with a third-period escape.
Chilson won at 165 with four wins, including a second-period pin in the finals over Woodward Academy’s Robby DeHaven, 3:08 into the match.
Bryan went 4-0 to win the 215-weight class. He capped the run with a second-period pin (2:56 into the match) over Sequoyah’s Tayo Ogundele in the championship match.
Tabb, in a highly-competitive 113-division, won his first two matches before losing in the semifinals to Lassister’s Riley McElligott 5-4. He rebounded to take third with two straight decisions, including 7-0 over Allatoona’s Luke Bullard in the third-place match.
Chatman went 3-1 in the 157 pound weight class before having to medical forfeit the third-place match to Houston County’s Michael Stewart. Vigil went 3-2 at 285, losing a 3-2 decision in the semifinals to Creekview’s Isaac Hubert and a 1-0 decision in the third-place match to Woodward Academy’s Jaylin Tate.
Five other Lee County wrestlers competed at the section meet and all went 1-2. They were Nathan Piercey (120), Tanner Musgrove (126), Dallas Hunter (138), Isaiah Dozier (144) and Noah Anderson (150).
In addition to Betances, Lee County had one other girl wrestling last week in Kennedy Turney (125). Turney, a freshman went 0-2.
Monroe, Dougherty have one state qualifier each: Both Monroe and Dougherty had one wrestler advance to the state tournament in Class AAA.
Darius Hardy (215) qualified for Monroe and Kamyrn Williams (175) for Dougherty. Both finished in sixth place at the 3A, Section A meet Saturday at Upson-Lee High School in Thomaston.
Monroe’s Hardy went 3-3 with all three wins by pinfalls. He lost in the consolation semifinals to drop into the fifth-place match where he lost to Pike County’s Luke Moon 18-4.
Dougherty’s Williams also went 3-3. After an opening loss, he earned a pin, a 6-4 sudden death victory and a 15-5 win before two straight, including in the fifth-place match to Bremen’s Taylor Henderson (pin 3:46 in).
Monroe had four wrestlers go 2-3 at the tournament and place eighth. They were Elijah Reed (120), Jamell Griffin (144), Louis Cobb (150) and Brandon Thomas (175). Three Tornadoes went 1-2 – Dontravius Carter (132), Jaylen Adams (190) and Montez Gibson (285). Four others went 0-2 – Taylor Richardson (106), Terrence Battle Jr. (138), Quantavion Davis (157) and Antonio Gibson (165).
Dougherty had six others compete at the section. Amori Harris (132) went 1-3 and placed eighth, while Trent McCray (113), Elijah Caudle (138), TeQuan Caudle (150), Caleb Campbell (157) and ZaMarion Cooper (285) all went 0-2.
Westover fails to have qualifier: Westover had four individuals wrestle at the Class 4A, Section A meet at Westminster High School in Atlanta, but none qualified for state.
Kendrell Thomas (144) and Jordan Lassiter (190) both went 1-2 at the meet, while Adam Martin (138) and Jai’Marcus Green (285) both went 0-2.
Dougherty girls compete: Two Dougherty girls competed at the girls Section 1 tournament, but neither advanced to state.
Kisha Brown (155) and Zamaya Strawder (235) both went 1-2 at the meet.
