Quarterback P.J. Walker threw two fourth-quarter touchdown passes to wide receiver Cam Phillips as the Houston Roughnecks rallied for a 32-23 victory over the Seattle Dragons on Saturday to remain the XFL’s only unbeaten team.
In the XFL’s other games during the fifth weekend of the season, the New York Guardians defeated the Dallas Renegades 30-12 on Saturday, the DC Defenders defeated the St. Louis Battlehawks 15-6 on Sunday afternoon and the Los Angeles Wildcats defeated the Tampa Bay Vipers 41-34 on Sunday night.
Wildcats 41, Vipers 34
Los Angeles cornerback Jack Tocho intercepted a pass in the end zone with 33 seconds to play to preserve the victory after Tampa Bay had driven to the Wildcats 7-yard line.
The Vipers scored the game’s first 17 points and had a 24-6 lead before Los Angeles struck for two touchdowns in final two minutes of the first half, then scored the first three touchdowns of the second half.
Quarterback Josh Johnson completed 20-of-36 passes for 288 yards with four touchdowns and one interception for Los Angeles, which lost three fumbles in the game. Tampa Bay quarterback Taylor Cornelius completed 22-of-34 passes for 300 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. His 24-yard TD pass to Reece Horn with 3:11 remaining made it a game again.
Ten players from Alabama high schools and colleges were involved in the Vipers-Wildcats game:
\
Roughnecks 32, Dragons 23
Seattle grabbed a 14-0 lead and was ahead 23-14 midway through the third quarter before Houston scored the game’s final three touchdowns.
Walker completed 27-of-38 passes for 351 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions. Phillips caught 10 passes for 122 yards and two touchdowns.
Six players from Alabama high schools and colleges were involved in the Dragons.
Guardians 30, Renegades 12
Former Birmingham Iron quarterback Luis Perez threw an 80-yard touchdown pass for the Guardians and New York returned an interception for a touchdown as a 12-6 lead expanded to a 27-6 advantage in a span of 43 seconds in the third quarter.
Five players from Alabama high schools and colleges were involved in the Guardians-Renegades game:
Defenders 15, Battlehawks 6
DC upended St. Louis even though the Defenders totaled only 27 passing yards in the game. Jhurrell Pressley ran for 107 yards on 15 carries to top the Defenders’ ground game, which accounted for 229 yards.
The Battlehawks went 4-for-16 on third down, failed on both their fourth-down attempts, came up scoreless on three red-zone possessions and lost the game’s only turnover.
Nine players from Alabama high schools and colleges were involved in the Battlehawks-Defenders game:
\The Roughnecks have a 5-0 record, the Battlehawks, Defenders and Guardians are 3-2, the Renegades and Wildcats own 2-3 marks and the Dragons and Vipers are 1-4.
In Week 6 games, Houston visits New York at 1 p.m. CDT Saturday on ABC, St. Louis visits Tampa Bay at 4 p.m. Saturday on FOX Sports 2, Dallas visits DC at 3 p.m. Sunday on FOX Sports 1 and Los Angeles visits Seattle at 6 p.m. Sunday on ESPN2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.