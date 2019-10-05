YOUNG HARRIS, Ga. - The visiting Albany State University women's soccer team yielded a 2-0 decision to the Young Harris College women's soccer team in a Peach Belt Conference women's soccer match Wednesday (Oct. 2) at the YHC Soccer and Lacrosse Field.
The Mountain Lions improved to 2-5-0 overall and 1-1-0 in the PBC, while the Golden Rams fell to 3-3-0 and 1-1-0.
Young Harris scored its first goal at the 16:06 mark after a corner kick from Hannah Behner found Filippa Sand that flicked the ball back to Durn as she sent it into the net.
The Mountain Lions scored its final goal of the contest at the 82:11 mark to secure the 2-0 victory.
Maria Bacilio had five saves between the pipes for Albany State. YC's Pien Van Kampen recorded her first shutout of the season as she tallied seven saves in goal for Young Harris.
The Mountain Lions edged the Golden Rams 18-17 on shots, while both teams recorded six corner kicks.