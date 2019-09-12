The battle is over for young Malachi. Malachi Joseph Russell, 12, received his eternal inheritance Tuesday, September 10. He was 12 years old.
Malachi was diagnosed with a rare, aggressive form of cancer that leaves no survivors. He battled admirably for two years and his family said he never got angry or mad, but just wanted people to know Jesus loves you. His parents said he never lost his faith during his battle.
Malachi was a seventh grade student at Sherwood Christian Academy. He loved soccer and his team retired his jersey for him during a ceremony at a soccer game last spring. He also was a shark tooth hunter, loved to fish and sing.
He is survived by his parents Roger and Kim Russell, his brothers Cameron, Elm and Nati, his grandparents, Gloria Harper, Sonny James, Richard and Gloria Russell and a host of other family members.
A celebration of Malachi's life will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday at Sherwood Baptist Church. The family will receive friends in the atrium of Sherwood Baptist Church Saturday 1 p.m. until 2:30.
In lieu of flowers please help us find a cure for childhood cancer by donating to: Polo in the Pines at www.polointhepines.org or Polo in the Pines, 5174 McGinnis Ferry Rd #110, Alpharetta, GA 30005. 100% of your donation is given to pediatric brain cancer research through the Sharon McCollum Knight, Polo in the Pines Pediatric Cancer Research Fund at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta