Trae Young has been named the NBA's Eastern Conference player of the week (for Week 1, or from Oct. 22-27), the league announced Monday.
Young has averaged 38.5 points, nine rebounds and seven assists through two games, leading the Hawks to a 2-0 start after beating Detroit and Orlando.
He's the first NBA player to ever post at least 38 points, nine rebounds and seven assists in each of his team's first two games of the season. As of Monday afternoon, Young leads the league in scoring. He also set a franchise record -- his 77 points through the Hawks' first two games broke Dominique Wilkins' record of 75 (which was set in the 1986-87 season).
Young has been sinking 3-point shots at high volume, shooting 55 percent from 3-point range (making 5.5 per game, taking 10 3-pointers on average).
The Hawks host the Sixers 7:30 p.m. Monday at State Farm Arena.