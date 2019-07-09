The Monroe Golden Tornadoes will host a youth football camp at Monroe High School this Saturday on the field behind Monroe High School. Students ages 5-14 are invited to come work on their football skills with the coaches and players of Monroe's Golden Tornadoes. The cost of the camp is $25 and includes hands on instruction, a t-shirt and a meal. Campers should be at Monroe by 9 a.m. Saturday to begin workouts. Foe more information contact the athletic department at Monroe High School.
featured
Youth football camp at Monroe Saturday
- From staff reports
- Updated
Joe Whitfield
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Stay Informed
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Local Newsletter
Get the Local News headlines from the Albany Herald delivered daily to your email.
News Alerts
Get news alerts and breaking news stories from the Albany Herald delivered to your email.
Sports Newsletter
Get the Sports headlines from the Albany Herald delivered daily to your email.
Most Popular
Articles
- Southwest Georgia social worker recognized for reuniting foster children with parents
- Couple charged in drug investigation of Albany business
- Albany police respond to shooting, stabbing on Sunday
- Thirty-Eight Special to play Albany show
- Holiday warning: DUI means going to jail
- Solar 'farms' sprouting up all over southwest georgia
- James Wages
- Arthur Johnson Jr
- Albany murder suspect released from state prison
- Federal State Inspection Service, DOL to host job fairs