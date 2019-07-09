New Monroe.png

The Monroe Golden Tornadoes will host a youth football camp at Monroe High School this Saturday on the field behind Monroe High School. Students ages 5-14 are invited to come work on their football skills with the coaches and players of Monroe's Golden Tornadoes. The cost of the camp is $25 and includes hands on instruction, a t-shirt and a meal. Campers should be at Monroe by 9 a.m. Saturday to begin workouts. Foe more information contact the athletic department at Monroe High School.

