It was his final regular season high school football game and Monroe’s Za’tarious Anderson out on a show. He earns top performer of the week from Friday night as the senior wide receiver looked unstoppable in Sylvester as the Golden Tornadoes knocked off Worth County 40-28. He was responsible for 32 of Monroe’s 40 points.
Anderson scored four touchdowns Friday night and also scored four two-point extra point attempts for a total of 32 points on the night. He caught five passes for 85 yards, including two touchdowns. From the Wildcat position he ran in two more touchdowns and the extra points.
Other notable performers include Monroe’s quarterback Jordan Edwards who looked sharp in completing 16 of 28 passes for 288 yards and two touchdowns.
Westover’s Cameron Hopkins put up big numbers as well. The senior quarterback threw for 303 yards, completing 22 of 48 passes. He threw four touchdown passes in Westover’s shootout with Americus-Sumter. His favorite receivers seemed to be Jordyn Williams who caught seven passes for 108 yards and two touchdowns and Antonio James who caught five passes for 104 yards, including a 76-yard pass in the third quarter.
Dougherty’s Gemarion Anthony ran for 122 yards on eight carries and scored two touchdowns as the Trojans picked up another win Friday night. Dougherty beat Columbus 23-15 on the road. Anthony had punt returns of 47, 38, and 42 yards to keep the Trojans in excellent field position.
Damarion Latimore threw only five passes but completed three for 105 yards and two of those were for touchdowns as the Terrell County Greenwave blew out Stewart County 62-0. Kevon Lewis added 105 yards rushing for Terrell County on just nine carries. Colby James caught two of those passes for a total of 80 yards.
On defense, Terrell County’s Chris Polite led with 10 tackles, including a sack, while Quintavious Huckaby wrapped up eight tackles including a sack. Lee County sophomore Jaron Willis pulled down two big sacks for the Trojans Friday night as Lee County beat Houston County 24-20.