Monroe senior Za’tarious Anderson caught two touchdown passes, ran in for another touchdown and scored four two-point conversions in the first half Friday night as the Golden Tornadoes built a 32-14 halftime lead, then held on to beat Worth County 40-28 in Sylvester.
The Tornadoes struck quickly after taking the opening kickoff. On the second play from scrimmage, Monroe’s Micah Stewart raced into the end zone from 27 yards out to put the Tornadoes on the board first. Anderson lined up in the Wildcat position and blasted through the Ram defense for two points to make the lead 8-0.
The Rams were not ready to be outdone. They scored on the first play where they had the ball. After getting stopped on the kick-off at the 30, senior David Wilcher got the ball on a handoff and raced 70 yards to the put the Rams on the board. Ray Spraggins booted the extra point to make the score 8-7.
With Jordan Edwards back from an early season injury, the Golden Tornado offense was wide open. Edwards hit two passes to Brandon Mcgill and then Edwards broke free on a busted play down to the 26 yard line. He then connected with Kason Jones who took the ball down to the four and that’s when Anderson lined up in the Wildcat again and scored his first touchdown of the game. He also then took in the two-point conversion to make the score 16-7.
The Rams closed the gap to 16-14 on a one-yard run by Wilcher to cap a 44-yard drive after a Monroe punt.
The Golden Tornadoes got two more touchdown passes in the half, both were from Edwards to Anderson. One was 20 yards and the other was 17. On both touchdowns, Anderson scored the two-point conversions.
The win gives the Tornadoes a 4-6 season record and the loss puts the Worth County record at 2-8.