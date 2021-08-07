squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Recently, there have been many choices offered up in dealing with COVID. Remember, some of the choices could result in life or death for you and your acquaintances. Choose wisely.
As I watch the never-ending TV ads for really sophisticated prescription medicines for cancer, heart problems and other deadly diseases, I have to wonder if these ads are necessary because today’s doctors are too lazy or too ignorant to know about these drugs if their patients do not ask.
I wonder how these parents who don’t want students to be required to wear masks in school will feel if their child or a friend of their child succumbs to COVID?
Cal Thomas is once again spreading alternative facts in his column. Trump, not the CDC, said that COVID was “no more serious than the flu.” And the fact that Trump went maskless and held super-spreader events showed his contempt for his own followers. Bottom line: Get vaccinated and mask up.
I have to admit ... I was extremely pleased to go out early Thursday and Friday mornings and see my Albany Herald on the lawn. My coffee tasted so much better.
Rocket surgery?
Welcome to the Freedom Cafe, where we encourage our employees to wash their hands before preparing and serving your food, but they don’t have to, as we don’t want to infringe on their rights. We’re sure you’ll understand. That Vaccinated Man
Trump spent most of his time trying to break laws to line his pockets with taxpayer money.
Are the same people prosecuting Cuomo for inappropriate comments and sexual harassing behavior the same folks who support transgender women using the same bathrooms and locker rooms with your young school-age daughters? Oops, sorry, that question is inappropriate.
Do those of us that just went and got the shots deserve retroactive incentives? I guess the folks back when the Polio and TB vaccines were given trusted the government a whole lot more than folks do these days.
Now that Megan Rapinoe appears on their commercials, I can take a knee and boycott Subway.
Instead of defunding the police, they need to defund Congress.
For the squawker claiming RINO Republicans wouldn’t do this or that on the commission, you obviously do not understand RINO stands for “Republican In Name Only.” Kinzinger and Cheney are the very definition of RINO, but you are too busy being ignorant about our nation. Try reading and Googling if you don’t know something.
No one stormed the Capitol and bludgeoned cops when Hillary lost.
The person trying to get the hours changed on the school zone can forget about getting anything done. There is a school zone on Westgate because there was a church school there that closed over 20 years ago. The closest school is almost a mile away, yet we still have a school zone and pay a traffic guard who does nothing but sit in his truck.
Impressive question by Liz Cheney: Do we hate our political adversaries more than we love our country and revere our Constitution?
Is anyone else out there tired of that grinning goon who’s running up a lot of money on Jeopardy! against highly inferior opponents?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.