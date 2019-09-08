squawkbox@ albanyherald.com
The Democrats voted to fine Americans for not buying health insurance but want to give it to illegal aliens for free. Go figure.
You go, AHS Class of ‘54. After reading your story, I really hope this is not your last reunion. But if it is, make it a good one!
Texas has accidentally decriminalized weed. When Gov. Greg Abbott signed a law in June to allow the cultivation and sale of hemp, he had no intention of sending the Lone Star State down the slippery slope to legalization of the good stuff. But now, prosecutors around the state are dropping marijuana charges left and right because they don’t have the time or lab equipment to distinguish between newly legal hemp and that old demon weed.
I’m sorry. When I nominated Lorenzo Heard, I thought they said Hall of SHAME. My bad.
I have heard of hurricane aid from Tifton and Valdosta. All I have heard of from Albany is from Commissioner B.J. Wonder why? Maybe it is because Albany is a take town and not a giving town. Makes me glad I don’t live in Albany.
You talk about having inside information concerning Ed Rynders ... well, I could tell you some stories about Winfred Dukes that would blow your mind. We have to do a better job of finding people to represent us in Atlanta and in Washington.
Education majors must get a reduced rate at ASU.
Thank you, Mr. Fletcher, for answering all my baseball questions. You sure about those phone numbers, though?
I would have expected more information about the recent ATV accidents and deaths than was in Mr. Mauldin’s story. Oh well, better luck next time.
Once again I ask: Braves, please, get rid of Luke Jackson. I have to cut the Braves off because I can’t bear to watch him pitch.
It’s funny how all you business owner/citizens see Albany State as the “black school” until homecoming and other big events roll around. Then, all of a sudden, you suck up to the alumni and college officials and start seeing green. You’re not fooling anyone.
Wrong, wrong. Rest assured, the Albany community (at large) is not celebrating along with ASU. The racism that is exemplified by ASU should be nullified, not celebrated.
Will Demetrius Young ride his bicycle to the commission meetings if he’s elected or catch a ride on the city bus?
Last year when you stopped delivering the Saturday paper, the College Football Schedule was in the Friday edition. This is the third week of college football. Why isn’t the schedule in the paper? Please include the College Football Schedule in next Friday’s edition. Thank you!
Does ASU still offer dental hygiene? Oh wait, that was a Darton program. Maybe that’s why they don’t promote it.
These almost nightly shootings in Albany are really expensive. I am pretty sure most of the gang bangers have no jobs or insurance. so when they are wounded it goes to the taxpayer to pay the hospital bills. Not many of the shooters are caught, but when they are it costs taxpayers untold thousands to keep them in jail and then the court costs. Neither the victim nor the criminal has to pay for anything. How sad for hard-working folks.
A wise man once said ... NOTHING.