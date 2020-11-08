Donnie T ... Hillary took her loss like a man. You're whining and pitching a fit like a 5-year-old whose mommy took away his favorite toy.
It's good to see new businesses starting up in Albany -- amazing actually -- during the pandemic. I plan to support them and thank them for taking a risk in a very uncertain time.
Was there any reason why the Marine Corps celebrated their birthday on Nov. 4 this year? Nov. 10 is the Marine Corps' birthday. I celebrated many with them while serving in the Corps.
After reading those SMRs' squawks, we all know they didn't take a class over at Deerfield-Windsor.
With all the delivery services out there charging all kinds of fees -- delivery fee, increase in price for each item on the menu, tip for the driver, etc. -- it's good to see businesses working together to try and save customers money. Overcharging for services during the pandemic is the lowest these services can go. I quit using them ... can't afford them.
The 2020 election is over. We have a new president. I have not heard where a mob of Republicans burned down a building, looted one business or did harm to one law officer. Gear up for four years of hell.
Carlton, your assessment of Joe's leadership skill is slightly askew, my friend. Joe won't be able to lead himself out of the bathroom before the end of next year.
Georgia now is a state of confusion. First, it went blue and helped elect a Democratic president -- and maybe two Democratic senators -- and now we're really blue after the whipping administered by the hated Gators.
Well, conspiracy theorists, it appears the coronavirus is not going to disappear after the election. Guess you'll have to find something else to whine and post about.
It's amazing -- and sad -- the cruel and mean things going around on social media about vice president-elect Harris just because she and Biden won the election. Sorry to burst your sleazy bubbles, but I've seen some really interesting pictures of the current first lady, and they'll make you reconsider everything you're saying about the VP-elect.
Live your life in such a way that most of the people on the planet don't dance in the street when you lose your job. That Masked Man
Well, you got what you wanted; now we all will have it live with it. Anyone who seriously believes Biden will last four years wasn't paying attention. Half the time he didn't know what state or city he was in, what office he was running for, U.S. history, or even who his family members were. Then we will get a woman that her own state knew and rejected as a president. Thanks a lot.
The truth remains: If Trump had done his job, he wouldn't be looking for a new one.
I certainly hope that the Republicans will give all the respect to the Biden inauguration that the Democrats did to Trump's by boycotting his inauguration. I also hope they will start investigating and calling for his impeachment before that time, the way the Democrats did to Trump.
You're fired! Pack your baggage of hate, bigotry and divisiveness and go! The court system will be waiting in the wings.
