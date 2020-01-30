squawkbox @albanyherald.com
The evangelicals sure have hitched their wagons to a heavenly star, the latest example of which is Pompeo’s treatment of an NPR reporter. I seldom presume to know what Jesus would do, but I am pretty sure He would not display the language or actions Pompeo used with the reporter. The hypocrisy of these “Christians” who continue to make excuses for Trump and his ilk is appalling.
Yes, Carlton, you are a man of many talents. The fact that you have subject/verb agreement and can spell correctly is impressive. You were taught and learned English grammar well. There are many local writers with a Journalism degree (I am guessing) that spell incorrectly even with spell check. Improper and incorrect usage of English grammar is a sad reflection on our education system today.
We spend $2 million on renovations of the northwest library? Do not know what a makerspace is supposed to be, but a library with an area to socialize and an event center? We have spent so much on underused facilities trying to make Albany look and sound “cultural.” Whatever happened to using a library for reading and learning? And with all of the effort to develop and draw people to downtown, we spend all of this money in the northwest.
When it comes to bragging about who’s got the best football team, Georgia and Auburn fans can’t keep up with Gator fans.
Hey, Grammar Guy, I use the adjective for Democrats as DemocRats because I believe that’s a true description. What do you think of that?
I can write legibly with both my right and left hands ... and my mom told me I’m special. I’ve got that going for me.
Run, Bernie, run.
To the squawker who believes in inherited sins: In Matthew 19:14, Jesus said, “Let the little children come to me and do not hinder them, for to such belongs the kingdom of heaven.”
Typical Republican sheep. When Bolton was one of their own, blessed by their god, they said he was a true American. Now that he’s stuck to the principles they bragged about and told the truth about Trump, they’re calling him a traitor. As their saying goes, “I worship Trump ... right or wrong.”
Regarding Pastor Harris’ comment: The Bible states we all inherited the Adamic nature, which is the sin nature. You don’t have to teach a child to do wrong, it’s just their nature. This is the reason Jesus came “... to save His people from their sins.”
You can always tell a southwest Georgia swamp hunter. They carry a combination rifle/shotgun. The rifle is for the alligators, deer and hogs. The shotgun is for the snakes and mosquitoes.
I hope the Queen Bee station gets that feature where the names of songs and the singer show up on the dial ... they play so many songs I’ve never heard — and love — that I need to know who they are.
One of the funniest things I see SMR’s (small-minded Republicans) doing is complaining about Adam Schiff and his perceived level of honesty. Nobody who worships at the altar of Trumpinocchio, the most deceitful, dishonest and two-faced human(?) to ever walk the planet, should ever mention or complain that someone else is lying. Signed, Yours Truly.
