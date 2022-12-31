...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT EST /11 PM CST/
TONIGHT TO 10 AM EST /9 AM CST/ SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, Big Bend and Panhandle
Florida and south central and southwest Georgia.
* WHEN...From midnight EST /11 PM CST/ tonight to 10 AM EST /9
AM CST/ Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&
Another fine young officer gunned down by a career criminal who had a nutty liberal judge at his last sentencing. Back on the street. It’s time to bring back no-nonsense law-and-order judges that will bury these career thugs under the jail for the max sentence or put ‘em on death row for killing any kind of law officer.
I reread Mayor Bo Dorough’s recent column in The Albany Herald in light of the city’s agreement to accept the 60-40 LOST split, and I realized we are fortunate to have a man of this caliber in that seat. I’m afraid the way the political winds are blowing, though, the mayor will be the next victim of the “we want all us” in office movement.
Pat Rioter, I just saw where your Trump NFT cards went way down in value; so much for your claim of being a smart, savvy investor.
Thank you to all the athletes and coaches at our local schools who work so hard to represent their schools and our community. It truly is not just about winning or losing; it’s also about building character.
You need a new moniker, Vaccinated Man. Yours and the government’s narrative that the vaccines are completely safe and totally effective is crumbling like a sugar cookie in a fire ant bed in the pouring rain if you haven’t noticed.
It sure is bad news to see video gambling machines being installed all over the place. These video slots are highly addictive, hurt Georgia lottery sales, encourage loitering and crime at stores everyone uses, and prey on poor people. And they ain’t playing for stuffed animals. The Patriot
Enjoy all the little things in your life because one day you will look back and realize they were the big things.
I am a Republican, but I was absolutely appalled and ashamed of the two Republican members of Congress that did not stand for President Zelensky’s speech in Washington. One day they will need help, and l hope they find out what’s it’s like to be ignored.
I always stop for a Jersey Mike’s cheesesteak with poblano mushroom sandwich if I drive to or through Tifton or Thomasville. It is a shame we don’t have one here.
President Trump’s negative opinion of our intelligence agencies turned out to be 100% accurate. If you are uninformed, you might not understand what I’m talking about, YT and EM. Old Corps not woke Corps.
It’s sad to note that there is so much potential here in Albany if we would just make the effort to cultivate and grow it. When it comes to our reputation in the state, we are our own worst enemies.
Here’s how we can make the Squawkbox more fun and relevant: Do away with all these people who need their egos stroked by including some what they consider clever moniker and just let everyone maintain their anonymity. Taking away these silly names would not change their intent.
I am pulling for the Ukraine. Horrible what those people are going through. But I see where we, the USA, sent an Air Force plane to bring President Zelensky from Poland to the U.S., along with a fighter jet escort so he could address congress and ask for more taxpayer money. Seems like a little too much overkill to me.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.