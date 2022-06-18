squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Spoken like a true millennial: I can say and do as I please and not have to be held accountable for either. Wake up, grow up.
I seceded from my family 2 1/2 years ago for personal reasons, but also because of their warped and twisted views of politics and Christianity. I don’t miss them, nor do I have any regrets. To them I say, good riddance. That Vaccinated Man
My heart goes out to the family of Heather Knighton.
If we removed every politician that has taken unethical advantage of their elected position from office, the halls of government would be empty of politicians.
Happy Juneteenth, Albany! I hope each of you is celebrating today for the right reason. (Hint: It’s not because you saw an opportunity to try and extort money for your own personal gain.)
Trump’s continued influence in the GOP will enable Abrams and other Democrats to rule.
Making sense in USA: So the offensive 10 commandments are stricken from library walls while government-funded, grown, drag queen men in female feathers, glitter and fishnet stocking read their stories to 5-year-olds in library halls.
The Official Election Defense Fund ... Trump supporters must really feel stupid right now. I wonder how many Squawkbox readers donated to that bogus fund. Trump has made fools of his supporters numerous times yet there is at least one reader here who calls him the true president. Proof positive that you can’t fix or educate stupid. Signed, Yours Truly
Soon Stacy Abrams will be governor and Kamala Harris will be president, and Republicans will be singing the blues.
Jimmy Carter drove inflation up when he was in office, and now along comes Biden and he does the same. Seems the Democrats don’t learn from the past. In fact, they don’t learn period. The good thing: It’s always someone else’s fault.
I heard that people in Colorado, Wyoming and Louisiana are poster children for why AR-15s are so popular. Seems they are great for shooting prairie dogs that destroy crops, raccoons that attack chickens, feral pigs and various other varmints. I will admit I am not a gun enthusiast, but a shotgun, a 30-06 or like rifle would do the same job.
Until the government develops an accurate and up-to-date database to check backgrounds of individuals submitting federal firearms forms, the system is a joke. Look at the shooters that the system should have caught. Look at the failures to prosecute people who filled out fraudulent forms. Look at the medical and mental issues not being reported.
In May 390,000 new jobs were added to the 11,000,000 unfilled jobs we had already. We should recruit educated people with job skills from around the world. We need everything from truck drivers to scientists. Filling these jobs would go a long way toward improving our economy.
All this talk about foreign oil controlling the USA is just plain hogwash. The USA has more crude available to it than we could use in 250 years. Natural gas, 400 years. The issue is and has always been politics surrounding drilling and refining at home. The Patriot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.