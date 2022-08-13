Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High near 85F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: August 13, 2022 @ 11:34 am
ATLANTA -- The public is invited to attend or observe Georgia Department of Transportation Board committee and board meetings here Wednesday and Thursday, either in person or virtually.
The meetings will be held at the fourth-floor Board Room of the One Georgia Center at 600 W. Peachtree St., NW in Atlanta. Go to https://www.dot.ga.gov/GDOT/Pages/BoardWebcast.aspx to watch the meetings online.
Committee meetings scheduled Wednesday include:
-- Finance Committee – 1:30 p.m. to discuss FY 2024 budget, Angela Whitworth, treasurer;
-- Statewide Transportation Planning/Strategic Planning Committee – 2 p.m.;
-- I. NEVI Plan update – national Electric Vehicles, Mark Smith, Office of Planning P3 Committee – 2:30 p.m.;
-- I. SR 400 express lane update – Tim Matthews, State Express Lanes administrator, Committee of the Whole – 3 p.m.;
-- I. GDOT website update – Scott Higley, director of Strategic Communications, and Ron Battle, manager of Digital Services and Web Strategy.
Board Meeting scheduled Thursday at 9 a.m.
