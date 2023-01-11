Early-Voting-Cobb-County-1024x768.jpg

U.S. District Court Judge Steven Jones ruled against all claims brought by Fair Fight Action, which had challenged Georgia’s absentee ballot provisions, oversight of voter rolls and the state’s voter verification rules on Sept. 30 of last year.

ATLANTA -- Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has announced the recovery of the costs associated with defending the state in the lawsuit of Fair Fight Action Inc. v. Raffensperger.

“This is a win for taxpayers and voters who knew all along that Stacey Abrams' voter suppression claims were false," Raffensperger said in a news release. "It has never been easier to vote and harder to cheat in the state of Georgia. This is a start, but I think Stacey Abrams should pay back the millions of taxpayer dollars the state was forced to spend to disprove her false claims.”

