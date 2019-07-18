DAWSON – Terrel County’s Staysha Allen signed a letter of intent Thursday morning to play college basketball at Florida A&M University (FAMU) in Tallahassee. The 6’2” Greenwave star is excited for the opportunity.
“I’m really excited to play at FAMU,” Allen said before her signing ceremony. “I played AAU basketball there in 2016 and I really liked it. I was excited to get an offer from FAMU.”
Allen said she will most likely be playing “in the box” or as a post player. At Terrell County she was a post player to start, but her talent as a guard and a shooter led head coach Tammye Ware to move Allen around the court where she played some point guard and some shooting guard as well.
“Staysha is very versatile and can play any position,” said Ware. “FAMU is getting an excellent player and I am excited for her. We will truly miss her, but I am happy for her. Allen will report for fall semester in Tallahassee on Aug. 20.
As a senior at Terrell County Allen averaged 17 points and 12 rebounds per game. She was joined at the signing table with her parents Lynette Mitchell and Eric Allen, as well as Ware, Terrell County athletic director Jack Harris, assistant coach Leon Ferguson, assistant coach Sharon Roberts and Terrell County High School principal Vivian Laster.