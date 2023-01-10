INGLEWOOD — This was for the dreamers, for the grinders, for those who were always told they were too small, didn’t have a strong enough arm, or weren’t five-star enough to draw a recruiter’s eye.

As Stetson Bennett IV sliced and diced TCU’s defense and delivered Georgia a second straight national title Monday night at SoFi Stadium in a 65-7 rout, it was worth a reminder. Bennett arrived on the Georgia campus as a walk-on in 2017, redshirted a year, transferred to a JC for a year, and then came back into an environment where he was never truly QB1 at the start of a season, until this one.

