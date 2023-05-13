MLB: Atlanta Braves at Toronto Blue Jays

May 12, 2023; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Spencer Strider (99) throws a pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

 Nick Turchiaro/MDJ

ATLANTA — It was one of those nights where you just wanted to continue watching Spencer Strider pitch. But it was also one of those nights where letting him go a little longer likely wouldn’t have altered the result.

Strider constructed one of the most impressive starts of his young glowing career. But his excellence was topped by Chris Bassitt, who tossed his second-career shutout as the Blue Jays claimed a 3-0 win over the Braves on Friday night at Rogers Centre.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags