The wait-and-see approach to travel right now is prudent from a health perspective. From a booking perspective, maybe not so much.
US airfares are on the rise, rental cars are in short supply and sifting through vacation home rental sites for gems in popular destinations is the new doomscrolling for some Americans desperate for a getaway within the United States.
Carrie Shevlin owns three rental properties in Cape San Blas, along Florida’s “Forgotten Coast” an hour southeast of Panama City. One of them is under construction — still in the framing stage — and already has bookings for next summer. The others are booked up through this summer. The low-density area has been very popular with pandemic-era vacationers looking to steer clear of crowds.
“Typically in the past, people could always find something, but now the demand for houses is far exceeding the supply of houses,” she said.
Last week, the number of vacation rental property reservations made in Florida was 40% higher than it was during the same week in 2019, according to figures from Transparent, a data analytics firm for the short-term rental industry.
Shevlin says about 20 people a day have been added recently to a Facebook group she administers with nearly 8,000 members where would-be Cape San Blas renters outline the types of properties they’re looking for and owners and property management companies tied to hundreds of rentals try to match their requests. Right now, renter queries are going unanswered. No inventory, she says.
But while some of the United States’ sought-after beach destinations, lakes and national parks may be booking up for summer, hope is not lost for the growing group of vaccinated travelers ready to bust out of their bubbles. It just may take some strategizing and a little more of that well-practiced pandemic flexibility.
Note that the CDC is advising Americans to delay travel until they are fully vaccinated.
If you’re planning a flight-hotel-car rental type of trip, flip it on its head and look for the rental car first, advises Jonathan Weinberg, founder and CEO of AutoSlash, a company that helps renters find better prices by applying every possible coupon and applicable membership discount (Costco, AARP, frequent flier programs, etc.) and monitoring price drops.
