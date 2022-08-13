youth influence.jpg

Crystal R. Perry, center, was honored recently for her outstanding work in support of the 4-H youth-development program. Perry of Sumter County received the William H. Booth Award for the Southwest District. Presenting the award were were Jenna Saxon, left, government relations representative for Georgia EMC, and Arch Smith, a retired Georgia 4-H state leader.

 Photo Courtesy of Georgia 4H

TUCKER — Crystal R. Perry of Sumter County was recently awarded the William H. Booth Award for the Southwest District, which recognizes the outstanding work of Georgia extension agents involved in the 4-H program.

The Booth Awards, sponsored by Georgia Electric Membership Corp., were presented during the 79th annual Georgia 4-H State Congress.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.