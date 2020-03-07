Maybe, just maybe, we can put the water wars to rest for a while. Atlanta draws most of its water from lake Lanier, and the water level there is at a 56-year high. Most other lakes and reservoirs in Georgia are above full pool. The only exception is where they have let water go to prevent flooding.
Squawker, maybe you should read your tax bill before you blame the commissioner for not telling you about a tax credit for elderly. It’s been written on the top of my bill every year since I’ve been in Albany.
Several weeks ago, the Hot Dog King restaurant at Oakridge Drive and South Slappey Boulevard had its picture in The Albany Herald along with a restaurant report by the county health department. The report was other than desirable. The health department needs to check the other Hot Dog King restaurant in the area.
All great democracies have committed financial suicide between 200 and 250 years after being founded. The reason? Voters learn to vote themselves money from the public treasury by electing politicians who give money in exchange for votes. America officially became a republic in 1776, but Lincoln converted it to a democracy. The American republic died on April 9, 1865, when Lee surrendered.
Why does the impossible whopper cost the same as the regular Whopper? It has no meat. I asked a BK employee and they couldn’t answer my question. Does anyone know?
Hey, Carlton, you were spot on with your article about local drivers. Just today I saw a cop run a red light, another driving in the rain, no lights and one talking on a phone while driving. I saw numerous others using their phones while driving. Mr. Mayor and chief, get on this.
Marvin Griffin gave away a lot free BBQ in his first Georgia governor’s race, but those eating it didn’t vote for him. In Elizabeth Warren’s case, she offered “tasty pander” to the voters with your money but had the same result. Great!
So now Trump is trying to blame Obama for the coronavirus outbreak. That further proves what I always knew about him. Trump is weak and ineffectual and definitely not a leader. A leader looks for solutions, not someone to blame. SMRs will follow him anyway because they too are weak and ineffectual. Remember, Squawkbox to ballot box. Signed, Yours Truly
Just when I thought he couldn’t sink any lower, Schumer threatened Supreme Court justices in front of a rabid crowd of leftists. That is unthinkable conduct for a Senator.
To that uninformed SMR: Our economy is having a global supply chain problem. A cut in Fed rates inspired by King Trump will not solve this problem. Due to the coronavirus, all of China is shout down, i.e. all major factories. That means all products made in China. Action must be taken to relocate manufacturing to other countries maybe to the U.S. If not, look for a recession to begin in about 120 days.
“DC Doug Collins” might have been a “never Trumper,” but Collins was Trump’s choice for the Senate seat Loeffler holds. Which makes you wonder: Why would Gov. Kemp risk incurring the wrath of Trump for a neophyte like Loeffler?
