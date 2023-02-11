squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Live, laugh and love. If that does not work out, then load, aim and fire.
Hey Squawker who hates Marjorie Taylor Greene: I love her. You hate her because she’s blond and from white north Georgia. She is a good, strong, patriotic, American woman .
Madam President, you were supposed to promote an atmosphere of racial diversity and inclusivity at Albany State University after consolidation. You stuck a knife in it and stomped it flat. Long live Quinn Gray, a true leader.
I think a lot of these Negative Nancy types are just too worn out from whining and complaining to get off the couch. Plenty to do in Albany, Tallahassee, Macon, Lake Blackshear, etc. Put down the remote and get on with life.
To the racist who thinks he’s chastising Fletcher about race relations: I’m not going to offer excuses about the crime you mentioned. But if you weren’t some ignorant son of the Confederacy you’d recognize that white people have committed substantially more atrocities against black people than black people have against white. Signed, Yours Truly
What a wonderful article about Angie Perrett and her business. This lady is a wonderful person, and while there have been tragedies in her life, she has continued to hold on to her positive outlook and persevere. Hang in there, Angie, we love you.
Georgians who aren’t embarrassed by the likes of Marjorie Greene are the kind of dim-witted sheep who are easily led. How anyone who is paying attention and has a shred of decency could vote for this shrew is beyond me.
Willie Nelson sings “My Heroes have always been Cowboys,” but Pat Rioter sings “My Heroes have always been Losers ... Like Donald Trump, George Santos, Marjorie Taylor Green, Ted Cruz.
If you wonder why our government is so dysfunctional, take a look at Warnock, the new chairman of the Agriculture subcommittee. a black preacher raised in public housing in Savannah, lived in Baltimore, New York and Atlanta working for churches. He probably knows agriculture as well as someone living at the South Pole. You can’t make this stuff up.
Biden spoke in the State of the Union as if he has the border under control, when actually streams of illegal immigrants continue to cross. Undetected drugs and trafficked humans are crossing in great quantities.
I’m all for elimination of farm subsidies But eliminate SNAP from the farm bill and you will see where the subsidies are going. It’s going to the welfare crowd. Farmers work hard for what they have. SNAP recipients wait on checks.
I’ve noticed a few squawks in the last few days from people who say they are either going to quit contributing to or quit reading this feature because they don’t like something one person or another said: Go ahead. We don’t care to share with people like you who have no tolerance of people with different opinions. Crawl back into your cave.
I voted for Carlton in the 2023 Best of the Best. Are there any other journalists left in Albany?
I could not believe I was listening to Republicans heckling Biden during his speech. Today’s Republicans are low-class.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.