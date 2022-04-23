Palmyra Heights neighbors thank city of Albany's Don McCook and team for a great Operation Clean Sweep and David Watson and team for ongoing maintenance.
The story on the 80th anniversary of the Doolittle Raid was outstanding. It was well-researched and written in such a compelling way I couldn't quit reading it. Great job, sir.
If the Democrats really cared about our children and were concerned about child abuse, they would let them be children instead of teaching them that CRT and sexual ideology junk.
Sorry, Sanford, you failed your 30-year job interview.
Think about it: For every $12 million in federal debt grants received for Radium, Albany’s taxpayers and children will pay for $12 million for unnecessary amphitheaters in 50,000 other communities. It’s a win-win: Bishop gets a vote, Albany a grassy knoll, someone gets a trophy, generations get the debt.
Thanks, squawker, for your comment on Dip Gaines and "his" people. I am sure as one of B.J.'s people, this usual claptrap is circulating in your leader's group.
Our politicians have got to be the most incredible speed readers, with complete comprehension. Since they claim to know what they are voting for in thousands of pages-long bills.
If you are mad at something or someone all the time, then you probably need counseling.
To all of you Squawkers taking potshots at the coroner: When you have to get out of bed at 2 or 3 a.m. to go examine the bloody body of a shooting victim or one mangled in a car crash, then maybe I'll allow you some credibility to speak. Until then, you have nothing to offer.
Sanford Bishop's seniority has him in a position where he can have a huge impact on this region. Just look at all the money he just delivered to Albany and other communities in the region. His is the kind of leadership we need in Washington.
That the Patriot believes he is driving liberals crazy is laughable. He has authored some pertinent squawks, but then he proves he's an SMR with his conservative propaganda. We liberals don't have to drive SMRs crazy, they're already there. Signed, Yours Truly
I will have to admit, Pat-Riot was spot on about the coroner. But he shouldn’t get too excited. Even a broken clock is right twice a day.
I heard about this blind hog that carried his acorns around in a basket. Who knew?
$5 million for a trail from Albany State to Radium Springs? Has everyone lost their mind? Bishop got the money. If we don't fix our sewage problem, that trail will be covered with human waste. Bishop is running again and needs TV time. He and his Biden cronies are the reason for this runaway inflation.
Freedom of speech is allowing someone you do not like to say something you do not like. -- Elon Musk.
I hate to go down this rabbit hole, but I must. At the time of passing the 2nd Amendment, the country had no interest in arming a standing army to protect from foreign and domestic peril. This Amendment did not designate between flintlock or automatic assault rifles. It did state that it was for an organized militia for the defense of the country.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.