Lately I’ve had to spend the night in hotels in several different places due to college enrollment and other travels. I’ve noticed nice places no longer have small shampoo bottles and soaps and conditioners. Now they have refillable bottles of each strapped to the shower wall.
All my life I have depended upon taking all these things home. I can’t get these refillables off the wall. I almost tore the plaster off the Crowne Plaza Hotel. They must use gorilla glue. Am I now supposed to buy these things? Now I know I don’t really have much hair, but I still enjoy shampooing my head. Who knows, my hair may come back? Bell bottoms did.
In my younger days, I had a fabulous collection of Howard Johnson and Holiday Inn towels. They don’t seem to have those around much these days either. My wife probably wouldn’t allow me to put them in the guest bathroom anyway, but I thought they would make excellent graduation gifts.
Fast-food restaurants also have cut down on the extra napkins and condiments they put in the to-go bag. I’m not sure if inflation has finally taken its toll or the green movement shamed them into not putting 27 napkins and 15 ketchups in each bag. All I know is, how can I keep my vehicle clean if I don’t have a handful of fast-food napkins to wipe up my Dairy Queen Snicker blizzard when I dump it in the floorboard? And I guess I will need to also start actually buying ketchup again?
Corporate America needs to wake up. I buy stuff for the extras, the freebies. I’d buy a new Jaguar if they threw in a free TV. I’d buy Puma sneakers, not Nike, if they threw in a free Klondike bar. But now they have gone and gotten chintzy, so I’ll start staying at the Red Roof Inn to replenish my supplies from now on.
