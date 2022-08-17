Lately I’ve had to spend the night in hotels in several different places due to college enrollment and other travels. I’ve noticed nice places no longer have small shampoo bottles and soaps and conditioners. Now they have refillable bottles of each strapped to the shower wall.

All my life I have depended upon taking all these things home. I can’t get these refillables off the wall. I almost tore the plaster off the Crowne Plaza Hotel. They must use gorilla glue. Am I now supposed to buy these things? Now I know I don’t really have much hair, but I still enjoy shampooing my head. Who knows, my hair may come back? Bell bottoms did.

