ALBANY -- Albany Advocacy Resource Center, a recognized leader in the commitment to connect people of all ages and abilities within its community to build inclusive and fulfilling lives, announced recently the organization’s complete rebranding under The Arc’s national brand.
The change includes a dynamic new logo (on the agency's publications, website, building, etc.) and name – The Arc of Southwest Georgia – along with a comprehensive new brand identity that will serve to unite affiliated chapters across the country under the banner “Achieve With Us.” The Arc is the nation’s largest and leading organization for people with I/DD and their families with a 60-year history of promoting and protecting the rights of people with I/DD and providing them the opportunity to live full, satisfying and self-determined lives as valued and contributing members of their communities.
Chartered in 1963, the Albany Advocacy Resource Center was founded by concerned citizens from Albany's Turner Air Force Base Officer’s Wives Club. Led by Otis Burgess, the founding members hired Annette Bowling in 1973 and named her the executive director in 1977. Bowling served in that capacity for 40 years and helped the organization to become one of the leading nonprofits advocating for people with disabilities in the state of Georgia, supporting more than 700 individuals through 11 programs, across 34 counties.
“Our headquarters and heart are in Albany, but we serve multiple counties across southwest Georgia,” Arc of Southwest Georgia Executive Director DeAnna Julian said in a news release. “Our new name reflects that we are the key hub for disability services and support across the southwest region of the state. Our community, individuals and families need to know that our name has changed, but we are the same agency, here to advocate for their rights, provide a plethora of resources and to help them navigate the multiple challenges they face supporting loved ones with disabilities during these difficult times of uncertainty.
"Navigating services and advocacy during this pandemic has been challenging to say the least. Due to the nature of support we provide, social distancing is not an option. Many of our staff are on the front lines of personal supports and nursing services daily with homemade PPE or none at all. Our agency has lost staff and individuals due to this virus and many are afraid and vulnerable, but we continue to support people and do what we believe in, because it is the heart and mission of our agency.”
Founded in 1963, the Arc of Southwest Georgia, formerly Albany Advocacy Resource Center is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that advocates on behalf of individuals with disabilities and their caregivers. The organization has grown to become one of the largest and most successful private-provider agencies in Georgia. For more information, visit https://thearcswga.org/ or contact Director of Development and Communications Kimberly Dexter, at (912) 722-7207 or kdexter@thearcswga.org.
