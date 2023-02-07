The earthquake in Turkey is one of the deadliest this century. Here's why

The earthquake that rocked Turkey and Syria on Monday is one of the deadliest this century.

 AFP

More than 7,000 people have been reported killed and tens of thousands of others injured by the devastating earthquake that rocked Turkey and Syria on Monday.

Thousands of buildings collapsed in the two nations and aid agencies are warning of "catastrophic" repercussions in northwest Syria, where millions of vulnerable and displaced people were already relying on humanitarian support.