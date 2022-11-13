"The Grinch of Christmas": Critters already chewing away holiday lights

An owl makes a nest using holiday lights.

 WCCO

SHAKOPEE, Minnesota (WCCO) — First it was pumpkins, now Christmas lights. Squirrels are getting in on holiday festivities and becoming quite the Grinch at some homes across the metro.

“We have three young girls and Christmas is everything. Christmas is family,” James Rasmussen said.

