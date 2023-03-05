The least-visited national parks in the United States in 2022

Lake Clark National Park & Preserve had fewer than 20,000 visits in 2022.

 Sceninc Media/Adobe Stock

America’s least-visited national park is quite a distance from mainland US shores. Almost 5,000 miles away, in fact.

The National Park of American Samoa in the South Pacific is the only National Park Service site south of the equator. In 2022, it had just 1,887 visits, according to new visitation figures released this week by the National Park Service.

