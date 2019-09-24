'The Simpsons' and 'Rick and Morty' producer J. Michael Mendel dead at 54

J. Michael Mendel, the Emmy-winning producer who worked on "Rick and Morty" and "The Simpsons," has died. Mendel was 54. Adult Swim, the US television network which has broadcast Rick and Morty since its debut in 2013, released a statement on Twitter saying: "All of us at Adult Swim are devastated by the untimely passing of Rick and Morty producer Mike Mendel.