No. This isn’t a movie review for a 30-year-old Clint Eastwood Western. It’s about searching for the root cause of a bipolar nation that seems to be on the verge of a nervous breakdown.
Anger, hatred, resentment, envy, jealousy, pride, name-calling, tribal mentality, half-truths, demonization and all the —nesses: vindictiveness, close-mindedness, self-righteousness, bitterness, divisiveness. There’s only one —ness missing: forgiveness. Martin Luther King Jr. once said, “Forgiveness is not an occasional act, it is a constant attitude.”
In today’s confrontational, contentious society, we seem far removed from even an occasional act of forgiveness, so we find ourselves living in a Country of the Unforgiven. Not only has this attitude taken its toll on America and the ideals for which it stands, but Americans as well. For some, it’s become a toxin that has destroyed marriages, families, friendships, jobs, careers — even their physical health. Stubborn unforgiveness stirs hateful thoughts deep inside a mind and body that doctors say can increase the risk of depression and even heart disease or diabetes, among other maladies. But there is a way out of this condition. Forgiveness.
An online article on the healthy benefits of forgiveness is explored in the Wellness and Prevention section of the Johns Hopkins Medicine website. It says, “Studies have found that the act of forgiveness can reap huge rewards for your health, lowering the risk of heart attack; improving cholesterol levels and sleep; and reducing pain, blood pressure and levels of anxiety, depression and stress.”
I know. It’s easy to hold a grudge. If we’ve been hurt by someone, especially someone we love or trust, it can cause anger, sadness and confusion, which can lead to vengeance and even outward hostility. But forgiving is much harder to do, right?
“It is an active process in which you make a conscious decision to let go of negative feelings, whether the person deserves it or not,” Dr. Karen Swartz, director of the Mood Disorders Adult Consultation Clinic at The Johns Hopkins Hospital, said. That’s the trick. For forgiveness to work, it has to be unconditional — a gift of mercy to your offender whether they ask for it or not. Swartz goes on to say that there’s a surprising side effect to forgiveness, as well.
“As you release the anger, resentment and hostility, you begin to feel empathy, compassion and sometimes even affection for the person who wronged you,” she said.
So, if you fall into the category of the unforgiving, don’t knock it till you’ve tried it.
Unsure as to whether or not there’s unforgiveness in your heart? Here are my Top 5 of the 14 sure-fire warning signs that may help answer that question, according to blogger Cylon George at spirituallivingforbusypeople.com:
1. You’re experiencing bursts of anger;
2. You’re petty and impulsive;
3. You’re desperate to make others understand how you feel;
4. You’re keeping a list of offences;
5. You replay the scene over and over … and over.
If you identify with any of these warning signs, welcome to the club. However, if you’re willing to give forgiveness a try, I strongly recommend that you check out Mr. George’s blog site. He offers some very helpful suggestions on how to overcome these emotions.
But getting back to the problem at hand: You may ask how one person’s gift of forgiveness could make any difference at all in the Big Picture, considering the unforgiving angst smothering this country today. It’d be a miracle. Well, don’t sell yourself short. After all, this is the time of year when we’re reminded of one of the greatest miracles of all. You never know what one simple act of kindness might bring.
Practically speaking, there are other more immediate reasons to forgive. In one sense, the act of forgiveness actually benefits you, healthwise, as we have already learned. In another, you’re unloading the heavy burden of an unforgiving attitude that you’ve been needlessly lugging around for perhaps years. But in the greatest sense of all, notice that the word forgiveness has the little word “give” in it. Choosing to forgive gives someone a gift of freedom from having to pay the price of offending you in the first place. In a way, your “gift” becomes the cancelation of a debt owed to you. The perfect gift for that hard-to-please person this Christmas who has everything … except your forgiveness.
Those of us of a certain faith are reminded of this gifting principle as we reflect on the “Reason for the Season.” C.S. Lewis said it well: “To be a Christian means to forgive the inexcusable because God has forgiven the inexcusable in you.”
