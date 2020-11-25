(Albany City Commissioner/businesswoman) B.J. (Fletcher) wants the Republican senators to win the Georgia runoff election to maintain "checks and balances," but she forgets the Republicans were the majority during the last administration and did not bother to check anything.
They defended the immoral deeds of the previous president, and sure did not dispute all the lies he fed the citizens of this country. (For example: "The COVID-19 virus is a hoax.")
Just drop the act; it's time for these incumbents to go also. The budget deficit is four times greater than it was four years ago, yet all you hear is how great the economy is (more lies). Give someone else a chance to legislate. Maybe they institute correct changes that will be a balance for everyone.
Arthur Jackson
Albany
