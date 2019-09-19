ATHENS, Ga. — Three University of Georgia men’s tennis players — Baptiste Anselmo, Blake Croyder and Robert Loeb — will travel to San Francisco, Calif., this weekend for the Battle in the Bay Classic.
Competition kicks off Thursday and extends to Sunday, Sept. 22. Georgia will be joined by players from 14 other schools.
Qualifying rounds will take place Thursday, with sophomore Croyder and senior Loeb each playing their respective matches at 2 p.m. PST. Friday’s schedule begins at 9 a.m. PST, with Round of 16 doubles. Play continues Friday afternoon with Round of 32 singles slated to start at 1 p.m. PST.
Saturday features two rounds of singles and a round of doubles. The day begins with doubles semifinals at 9 a.m. PST and singles at 10:30 a.m. PST. Singles quarterfinals will round out Saturday, with matches slated for 2 p.m. PST. Play concludes on Sunday with the semifinal and final singles rounds, and the doubles finals round.
Anselmo, a product of France, was named a top newcomer in this week's ITA rankings and will take the court for the first time in a Georgia uniform this weekend.
Croyder will begin his sophomore season for the Bulldogs. During the 2018-19 campaign, the Marietta, Ga., native led the freshman class in overall singles wins with 19 while totaling 10 doubles victories.
Loeb looks to build off his impressive junior season. Overall, he totaled 17 singles and 23 doubles wins during the 2018-19 season.