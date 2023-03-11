ALBANY – 11-11-1918. 12-7-1941. 9-11. Those dates, corresponding, respectively, with the armistice that ended World War I, the attack on Pearl Harbor that started World War II for the United States of America, and the day passenger planes were used as weapons to attack the Twin Towers and the Pentagon are indelible.
For members of the medical community and first responders in southwest Georgia, and particularly Dougherty County, March 10, 2019, is also a date that will not be forgotten.
On Friday, three years after the novel coronavirus was known to have arrived in the region, those who were on the front lines of the global pandemic shared their memories and remembered those who were lost.
“This day, March 10, marks the three-year anniversary of COVID-19 (that) struck the community and struck the world,” Albany Fire Chief Cedrick Scott, who also serves as the county’s emergency management director, said. “This was a very trying time and a difficult time as Dougherty County was hit very early on, as you’ll remember.”
During that time, the county had the dubious distinction of having the third-highest per capita rate of the disease in the world.
Emergency Medical Services and hospital personnel were thrust into a battle, transporting and treating the influx of patients that forced the opening of a second hospital facility to treat the large number of cases.
Three days after finding out that a patient who had recently been in Albany tested positive at an Atlanta hospital, officials declared a state of emergency, and life was altered for everyone as some businesses closed and essential services were limited. Schools were closed and adapted to online instruction. Even funerals were altered as the number of mourners was limited and only graveside services were allowed.
“The effects still linger in our community today,” Scott said. “Sometimes, something happens and we remember, maybe a name is brought up. All of these things were affected. We’re going to take a moment to reflect this morning.”
Over the course of the pandemic, Phoebe Putney Health System treated more than 6,000 COVID-positive patients in Albany, Americus and Sylvester, not counting those who were transported to other facilities in cities that were not as hard-hit.
Early on, there was no protection, other than avoiding contact with others and wearing face masks, to avoid the coronavirus. There also was little that could be done for the elderly and those with underlying health conditions who were initially among the most vulnerable. The deaths piled up of those who succumbed after days or weeks or even months on ventilators.
More than 600 Dougherty County residents died.
“This day three years ago, I remember getting a phone call from Phoebe that we had a confirmed case,” Dougherty County EMS Director Sam Allen said.
Emergency personnel responded over the course of the crisis, wearing full protective suits and masks and “never balked” at the grim task, Allen said.
“We treated some of the most serious cases you can imagine,” he said. “Every day, first responders pulled together.
“Phoebe Putney was outstanding. When we rolled in with some of the most critical cases we have ever seen, when Phoebe was bursting at the seams, they always found a place to put them and allowed us to roll out on another case.”
For Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler, his first experience with the virus came five days after the diagnosis of that first patient.
“On March 15 I got a call,” he said. “I had three cases that day; all of them had COVID. We didn’t know what we had, but we learned quick.”
Like emergency medical personnel, the coroner donned protective gear to enter countless homes to confirm deaths, and one of his concerns was somehow bringing the coronavirus back to his home to infect his family. He paid multiple visits to some households, as the toll in some houses was more than a single death. Twice during the pandemic, Fowler requested a mobile morgue as local facilities were overflowing with bodies.
“Some of them lost three or four members out of the same family,” he said. “We lost a lot of sleep. We have had a lot of pain.
“It is tragic to me. I hope it’s something that never happens again.”
Despite the tragedy, Fowler said he took comfort in the resilience of the community.
“We’re still here,” he said. “To God be the glory. To God be the glory. To God be the glory. I don’t know the repercussions, because we still have a lot of people who are having effects.”
Like others who took the podium during the news conference, Fowler urged residents to get vaccinated.
“You don’t want me to get out a body bag because you weren’t vaccinated,” he said.
The decision to get vaccinated is a personal one, and unfortunately has become a political issue, said Dr. James Black, Phoebe’s director of emergency services. The same is true of face masks, but in the event of another spike in cases they may become necessary again.
The physician said that individuals with conditions that lower immunity should still consider wearing masks, as should their family members.
The hospital system has administered more than 82,000 vaccines, and other health providers in the area as well as health departments in southwest Georgia counties also have given shots and boosters.
“If you haven’t gotten the latest booster shot, that is the best way to protect yourself,” Black said.
When federal funding for COVID vaccines expires, insurance companies will continue covering them without a co-pay, Black said, and Phoebe will continue to work with uninsured patients to provide vaccines.
On Friday, Phoebe facilities treated three patients who were positive for COVID-19, all in Albany, the lowest count since the pandemic began.
COVID tests and shots are available Monday through Friday at the health department in Albany, Director Vamella Lovett said, and a kiosk is available around the clock daily.
“(In) December (2019), when we got the first shipment of the vaccine ... there were so many emotions, because now we had a vaccine to fight the virus,” she said.
Phoebe President and CEO Scott Steiner recalled the support from the community and the dedication of staff during the worst days of the pandemic. Although elective procedures were halted and the hospital lost revenue, none of the employees missed a single paycheck.
“There were times we didn’t know where we would find room for that next patient,” he said. “I’ve never seen a health care community come together the way the people of Albany did, and I’ve never seen a community come together the way (this) community did.”
Members of the community provided support with prayer, cards, food, and when masks were in short supply, even provided hand-sewn face masks, Steiner said.
“By pulling together and utilizing all resources available, we have fought COVID and reduces its impact over the past three years,” Dougherty County Commission ‘Chairman Lorenzo Heard said.
